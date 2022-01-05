Emergency road repairs on Front Street start today | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–The emergency road repairs on Front Street will begin today, Wednesday, said Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure VROMI Egbert Doran in a press release on Tuesday.

VROMI expects the emergency repairs to be completed by mid-January. The repairs will ensure the safety of pedestrians and motorists making use of Philipsburg’s main shopping street, both residents and tourists.

The repairs will be carried out daily by two teams. Team 1 is scheduled to operate from 7:00am to 3:00pm, while Team 2 will work on the road from 4:00pm to midnight.

The teams will reinstall and level existing road-pavers (bricks) on Front Street, focusing on critical areas. The workers will start repairs from the Catholic cemetery to St. Jansteeg today. The repairs in this area are expected to take 10 calendar days. Afterwards, the teams will focus on the area from St. Jansteeg to the Guavaberry Emporium store for another 10 days.

“The emergency repairs are necessary in order to ensure the [safety of pedestrians and motorists] as we address our key infrastructure requirements. The civil works will be carried out within the shortest timeframe and in the end, it will contribute positively to our visitors’ and locals’ experience,” Doran said on Tuesday.

Although the road will be closed off for motorists, pedestrians will still be able to make use of the areas where the civil works will be taking place.

According to the press release, all stakeholders, including the Front Street businesses, have been informed of these emergency repairs and are expected to cooperate. The Ministry apologies for any inconveniences that may occur.

For additional information regarding this project, contact Ing. Bako Maynard of New Projects Development and Planning, or Ing. Reymond Chittick, Project Manager of Infrastructure Management, by sending an email to

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/emergency-road-repairs-on-front-street-start-today