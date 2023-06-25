JetBlue to start second daily flight from JFK in Oct., increase service to Boston | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–JetBlue Airways will introduce a second daily flight from John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) at the end of October and will increase service from Boston, providing sustainable connectivity to St. Maarten, including during the shoulder periods.

JetBlue Vice President of Network Planning and Partnerships David Jehn made the announcement in a press release issued by the Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT).

In the release, TEATT said it had convened a high-level meeting with JetBlue Airways on Friday to discuss the airline’s performance at Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA).

The meeting, led by TEATT Minister Arthur Lambriex, was to address recent challenges and explore strategies for revitalizing JetBlue’s operations and passenger numbers in the region.

During the meeting, both parties acknowledged the importance of year-round service and the need to strengthen air connectivity between St. Maarten and key gateways, particularly Boston and New York, it was stated in the press release. Emphasis was also placed on the significant potential of the Fort Lauderdale area as a key market for travel to St. Maarten and the wider Caribbean region.

According to the release, Lambriex expressed his commitment to fostering a strong partnership with JetBlue and finding collaborative solutions to improve performance.

“Today’s meeting with JetBlue marked an important milestone in our efforts to address the opportunities and challenges faced at SXM (PJIA). We recognise the significance of year-round service and the need to strengthen both the Boston and New York gateways, while also capitalising on the potential of the Fort Lauderdale area. By working together and developing comprehensive strategies, we aim to enhance air connectivity and drive sustainable growth in passenger numbers,” Lambriex was quoted as saying.

During the discussions, parties acknowledged the issue of high airfares not only in St. Maarten, but throughout the region. “They recognised the need to address this challenge and agreed to work on a pricing strategy that ensures affordability while supporting revenue growth,” it was stated in the release. Lambriex emphasised the importance of developing a pricing strategy that takes into account the market dynamics and offers competitive fares to attract passengers locally as well as in the US.

Vice President Jehn expressed satisfaction with the route and the positive performance indicators. “We are very pleased with the performance of our St. Maarten route, and the load factors have been consistently strong. In line with our commitment to the destination, I am delighted to announce that starting the end of October, we will introduce a second daily flight from JFK. Moreover, we will increase service from Boston, providing sustainable connectivity to St. Maarten, including during the shoulder periods,” Jehn was quoted as saying.

According to the release, collaborative efforts with JetBlue aim to drive sustainable growth, increase passenger numbers and enhance the tourism experience for travellers visiting St. Maarten and the neighbouring islands, as well to offer affordable ticket prices to key US destinations for locals.

