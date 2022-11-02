Juggie’s unique bra chandelier raises breast cancer awareness | THE DAILY HERALD

From left: Jagdish “Juggie” Amarnaney, Shelly Alphonso President of the Positive Foundation and Tom Bruggink.



PHILIPSBURG–The chandelier of bras at Juggie’s Place, the smallest bar in the world, currently has over 600 bras hanging in the “Ceiling with a Feeling”.

The “Ceiling with a Feeling” is the effort Jagdish “Juggie” Amarnaney refers to as “saving the juggies one bra at a time”. The unique breast cancer awareness idea involves the creation of the bra chandelier – people donate bras and Juggie hangs them from his ceiling. For each bra donated, he puts aside US $5 for breast cancer awareness.

The collection has grown in 2022 and Juggie has made another donation of $750 to the Positive Foundation, making the total received from Juggie’s Place $3,450 over the years.

This year, Juggie also donated an extra $250 which the foundation will put towards its “Man Up Check UP” prostate cancer awareness campaign launched in 2019.

“Juggie recently dodged a bullet,” the foundation shared in a press release. During a routine colonoscopy it was discovered he had two malignant tumours in his colon. The tumours were surgically removed at the St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) and because of the timely intervention there was no spread, and he doesn’t have to have chemotherapy or radiation. “Juggie, encourages everyone to man up and get yourself checked,” said the foundation.

“We are always so grateful for the continued support received from Juggie’s Place. The ‘Ceiling with a Feeling’ and the generous financial support from Juggie are effective ways to encourage breast cancer awareness in our community,” said Shelly Alphonso, President of the Positive Foundation.

For more information regarding Breast Cancer Awareness events check the Facebook pages – Positive Foundation or Elektra Voltage or contact Shelly Alphonso via tel. (721)580-9658 or email

; and Mercedes “Elektra” van der Waals-Wyatt at tel. (721)523-7418 or email

.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/juggie-s-unique-bra-chandelier-raises-breast-cancer-awareness