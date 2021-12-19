Kingdom Council of Ministers approves Julisa Frans, Hans Hoogervorst for CFT | THE DAILY HERALD

Julisa Frans

PHILIPSBURG–The Kingdom Council of Ministers on Friday, December 17, approved the appointment of Julisa Frans and Hans Hoogervorst as members of the Committee for Financial Supervision CFT.

Frans, who will represent St. Maarten, was approved on the proposal of St. Maarten and Hoogervorst was given the green light on proposal of the Netherlands. Frans succeeds Russell Voges, whose term ended on October 1, while Hoogervorst succeeds Henk Kamp, who stepped down on September 24 when he became Minister of Defence in the outgoing Rutte III cabinet.

Hoogervorst is also a member of the Committee for Financial Supervision of Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba and of the Committee for Financial Supervision Aruba CAFT.

Frans is an independent consultant and currently carries out several consultancy undertakings. “This gives her the necessary knowledge and background for her future work endeavours,” CFT said in a press release.

Frans held various government financial positions from 2008 to 2021, including that of senior financial policy advisor. She was also responsible for various financial aspects of the recovery work after Hurricane Irma. Frans was also a member of the Monitoring Committee charged with monitoring the implementation of the package of reforms and maintaining the overall overview of the government of St. Maarten.

After a long career in politics in the Netherlands, Hoogervorst was appointed chairman of the International Accounting Standards Board in London 10 years ago as well as member of the Financial Stability Board. From 2007 to 2011, he was chairman of the board of the Authority for Financial Markets in the Netherlands.

Prior to that, he was Minister of Public Healthcare, during which time, amongst other things, he introduced a new healthcare system. Between 2002 and 2003 he was Minister of Finance and from 1998 to 2002 State Secretary of the Ministry of Social Affairs. Before that he was a member of the Second Chamber of the Dutch Parliament (House of Representatives) for the VVD.

Hans Hoogervorst

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/kingdom-council-of-ministers-approves-julisa-frans-hans-hoogervorst-for-cft