KPCN honours administrator Cecil Woodley for loyal service | THE DAILY HERALD

Chief of Basic Police Care St. Eustatius Police Inspector Robelto Hodge (left) presenting a plaque to Cecil Ellison Woodley for 40 years of dedicated service to the St. Eustatius Police Department, witnessed by Woodley’s wife Gloria Woodley-Van Putten (right), family members and friends.

ST. EUSTATIUS–Caribbean Netherlands Police Force KPCN honoured Cecil Ellison “Eddie” Woodley on Monday for forty years of service. A celebration was held in his honour at the St. Eustatius Police Department, attended by many persons from various government and business organisations.

KPCN Chief of Police Jose Rosales congratulated Woodley via video chat for his dedicated service to the Force. Rosales said that Woodley was one of the “backbones” and an integral part of the police organisation in dealing with issues arising with National Department Caribbean Netherlands RCN, the island government, telecommunications company Eutel and the public at large.

Woodley started working with the police on February 1, 1981. His brother, former Acting Island Governor of St. Eustatius Julian Woodley, wished him all the best on reaching this milestone. “Forty years, still young, you have a lot of years still to go,” Julian told his brother, encouraging him to stay active when the day of retirement comes, “as inactivity ages you quicker.”

Chief of Basic Police Care St. Eustatius Police Inspector Robelto Hodge said Eddie Woodley was one of the humblest individuals he knew. “In his family I have seen that a lot, but Mr. Woodley is the one that I work most with. Without him a lot of things would not get done,” Hodge said.

Woodley is approaching the pensionable age. Tokens of appreciation for his years of service were presented to him on behalf of the Police Force.

“You are self-motivated, disciplined and focused, and these three words are not enough to describe an employee like you. Having an employee like you is a matter of pride and gratitude for us,” Hodge said. He said Woodley’s loyalty and hard work had set the example for everyone in Statia’s police organisation. “Hard work and loyalty are gifts not everyone possesses. … We are glad to have someone like you.”

He encouraged Woodley to keep up the good work and continue to inspire them all and those with whom he comes into contact. “You are a kind and committed employee and an awesome human being,” Hodge said.

Woodley spoke briefly, saying, “First of all thanks to the Almighty for helping me reach this far, and thanks to my family and siblings.” He said he appreciated having been allowed to serve with the police all these 40 years.

Government Commissioner Marnix van Rij also congratulated Woodley on his achievement and wished him well for the future.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/kpcn-honours-administrator-cecil-woodley-for-loyal-service