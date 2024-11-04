Longwall Road remains closed, resurfacing delayed by weather | THE DAILY HERALD

Longwall Road on Friday.





PHILIPSBURG–Recent weather conditions have caused a delay in bitumen spraying on Longwall Road. The Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure VROMI announced on Friday that work would resume on Sunday afternoon.

The Ministry explained that moisture from recent rainfall has prevented crews from proceeding, as a dry surface is essential for the bitumen application to be effective.

The bitumen spraying on Longwall Road was scheduled to begin at 4:00pm Sunday. Crews worked through the night to complete the resurfacing by 5:00am Monday, November 4.

Both Longwall Road and F. Hughes Road remain completely inaccessible to residents and commuters to ensure the safe and efficient completion of the work. Vehicles driving on the surface before curing risk damaging the new road layer, which could compromise the quality and longevity of the project.

The VROMI Ministry thanks the community for their understanding and patience. Residents are encouraged to use alternative routes during the road closure.

This resurfacing project is part of ongoing efforts to improve the island’s infrastructure and the Ministry apologizes for any inconvenience caused by the delay.

For more information, residents can contact the VROMI Infrastructure Section Project Coordination at

or call 542-4292 ext. 2390.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/longwall-road-remains-closed-resurfacing-delayed-by-weather