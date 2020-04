PHILIPSBURG– Utilities company GEBE said on Tuesday that Lowlands, Cupecoy and Cote d’ Azur will experience low water pressure on Thursday, April 9, from 8:00am to Friday, April 10, at 8:00am due to maintenance on the Cupecoy Water Plant.

GEBE apologised for the inconvenience this may cause and thanked those who will be affected for their patience.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/low-water-pressure-for-some-areas-thursday