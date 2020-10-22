Meeting on 2015 annual accounts postponed, no Chairperson available | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Discussions on the National Ordinance establishing the annual accounts for St. Maarten for the financial year 2015 will have to be held at another time as the meeting has been postponed until further notice.

The meeting was originally scheduled for 10:00am today, Thursday. A notice received from Parliament at 10:53am stated that the meeting had been postponed until further notice.

No reason was given for the postponement of the meeting however The Daily Herald understands that no chairperson had been available for the meeting to proceed.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/meeting-on-2015-annual-accounts-postponed-no-chairperson-available