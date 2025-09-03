Minister Brug distances himself from PJIAE memo, calls for proper employee registration | THE DAILY HERALD

AIRPORT–Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor VSA Richinel Brug has addressed recent unrest caused by a memo issued to staff at Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIAE) concerning French nationals employed at the company.

Brug made it clear that he had no involvement in the memo and strongly distanced himself from its content. “At no time was the content of such correspondence discussed with me, nor have I ever held a conversation with the CEO of PJIAE, Mr. Michael Cleaver, on this matter. I also never proposed or suggested that management issue such a communication to staff,” he said.

The minister said in his capacity as Minister of VSA, he does not have the authority to instruct PJIAE on its internal operations, and any suggestion otherwise is misleading. He criticized CEO Cleaver for misrepresenting the situation, stating that attempts to deflect responsibility by claiming ministers were “unaware of my decision and surprised at my behaviour” are unacceptable and dangerous.

Brug also rejected claims that he had made any unilateral decisions without the approval of the Council of Ministers or consultation with coalition partners, calling such assertions “inaccurate and misleading.”

The minister explained that the controversy originates from a public appeal he made several months ago, urging all employers to ensure staff are properly registered under St Maarten law. Since then, several employers have approached the Ministry and the Cabinet to arrange meetings, submit necessary documentation, and regularize the status of their employees with the Division of Labor Affairs.

Brug has worked with Social and Health Insurances SZV to ensure that employees without valid residency papers are still registered, guaranteeing they remain insured and do not become an undue medical burden on the public. He commended businesses that have responded positively and encouraged others to comply.

“The goal of enhanced enforcement is not to obstruct any employee from carrying out their work or earning a decent living,” Brug said. “Our sole objective is to ensure that all workers are properly registered, have valid medical insurance, fulfil their tax obligations, and contribute through social premiums. These measures are essential to guaranteeing that every worker can rightfully enjoy their Old Age Pension upon reaching pensionable age.”

Brug stressed that there is no need for any employer to discontinue, or even temporarily suspend, employment relationships with their staff. The process is meant to safeguard continuity of work while ensuring all employees comply with the law. The minister said since taking up the position of Minister of VSA, he encountered too many cases of retired individuals, including French nationals, who, after many years of service, discovered that they were never registered and therefore could not receive social benefits.

“This injustice must be rectified. In this same manner, let us not forget all the Mullet Bay workers holding French Nationalities, who were employed for years prior to Hurricane Lewis, who did not qualify for their Old Age Pension because their employer had never registered them,” he said.

Plans are already underway to address these challenges, including an Inter-Ministerial Conference scheduled for September 17 to establish a coordinated way forward.

Brug expressed gratitude to businesses already working to comply with the law and reassured the public and PJIAE staff that the Ministry’s approach focuses on upholding labor laws, ensuring proper employee registration and insurance, and securing Old Age Pension rights for all workers.

