MPs to get update on CFATF laws today | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Members of Parliament (MPs) will receive an update on the implementation of the Caribbean Financial Action Task Force (CFATF) and related laws during a meeting of the Central Committee of Parliament set for today, Tuesday, February 18, at 2:00pm.

Minister of Justice Egbert Jurendy Doran will be present for the meeting. The agenda points are an update on and the implementation of the CFATF-related laws.

The public may follow the deliberations in person at the House of Parliament located across from the Courthouse in Philipsburg.

The session will be carried live on St. Maarten Cable TV Channel 115, 107.9FM, 98.1FM,

www.sxmparliament.org,

www.pearlfmradio.sx and Parliament’s Facebook page: Parliament of Sint Maarten.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/mps-to-get-update-on-cfatf-laws-today