NPOs attend NPOwer workshop on artificial intelligence assistance | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Eighteen representatives of various local non-profit organisations (NPOs) delved into the world of artificial intelligence during NPOwer’s first workshop in their capacity building workshop series for 2023.

The two-day, four-hour workshop, entitled “Artificial Intelligence Assistance,” was facilitated by Marcus Nicolaas, an experienced educator, technologist, and advisor. “Nicolaas is passionate about using the latest and greatest technology to streamline processes and make running an NPO simpler and more efficient,” NPOwer said on Monday.

The interactive, hands-on workshop covered everything from file conversions to extracting data from the web for reporting, survey data, and artificial intelligence assistance. Participants also learned how to use QR codes adequately in their workflows.

“This workshop is for persons who are already familiar with the basic use of Microsoft Office Applications, essential Google searches, and are interested in using AIA (Artificial Intelligence Assisted) tools for effective and fast content creation to complete tasks,” said Nicolaas.

The workshop was held in the office of Samenwerkende Fondsen/R4CR and the second session will be held on Wednesday, April 5.

Jose Sommers of NPOwer, said, “This workshop intends to provide the participants with an understanding of what artificial intelligence actually is, how it functions and evolves, how to take advantage of it, the ethics of using AIA (Artificial Intelligence Assistant), and how to use it effectively to create content for your NPO. It’s new, it might be scary. So, at an early stage we are introducing NPOs to AI to learn how to benefit from it.”

NPOwer is committed to helping non-profit organisations streamline their operations and increase their impact through technology and capacity building. With workshops like “Artificial Intelligence Assistance,” NPOwer is at the forefront of helping NPOs stay up-to-date with the latest technology trends.

The workshops are financed by St. Maarten Development Fund (SMDF) and Samenwerkende Fondsen Cariben. Local foundations are urged to monitor their organisation’s registered email accounts and NPOwer’s social media platforms to find more information and register.

NPOwer, noted for the slogan “where NPOs connect” is located at Illidge Road #60, Unit 1 in the shared offices of R4CR and Samenwerkende Fondsen Cariben. For more information contact the NPOwer team at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

or +1 721 581 5050 or visit their website at www.npowersxm.com.

