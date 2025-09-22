Parliament launches MP read aloud project to foster literacy | THE DAILY HERALD

MP Sarah Wescot-Williams reading to pupils.

PHILIPSBURG–To mark its 15th anniversary, the Parliament of St Maarten launched the MP Read Aloud Project, bringing Members of Parliament directly into classrooms to promote literacy and introduce young students to democratic values.

The initiative saw MPs visiting 16 elementary schools on September 18 and 19, 2025, reading to Grade 4 students, known locally as Group 6, and engaging them in discussions about civic responsibility.

The books chosen for the programme, A Kids Book About Democracy by Nora C. Melendez and Democracy by Philip Bunting, were selected for their engaging and age-appropriate approach to teaching democratic principles. Each participating school received copies of both books, ensuring that students and teachers could continue exploring these themes long after the visits.

Participating schools included the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Primary School, Prins Willem Alexander School for Special Education (PWAS), Marie Genevieve de Weever School, Sister Regina Primary, Seventh Day Adventist School, Leonard Connor Primary, St. Dominic Primary, Ruby Labega School, MAC Gumbs Campus, MAC Milliard Campus, Sister Magda, Helmich Snijder Hillside Christian School, St. Joseph School, Sister Borgia Primary, Oranje School, and Asha Stevens Hillside Christian School.

The MP Read Aloud Project is part of a series of initiatives commemorating Parliament’s milestone year, reflecting its ongoing commitment to education, transparency, and community engagement.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/parliament-launches-mp-read-aloud-project-to-foster-literacy