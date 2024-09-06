DATE ISSUED: Friday, 6th September 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 7th September 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon: Occasionally cloudy with isolated showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Tonight through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy at first, becoming increasingly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 6:22 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:59 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: East-northeasterly to east-southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 9 to 15 mph and higher gusts near showers.

SYNOPSIS:

Instability and moisture associated with an approaching tropical wave will cause cloudiness, showers and thunderstorms across the region, particularly during the latter part of this forecast period. Residents and users of areas prone to flooding should be vigilant as some showers may be heavy.

Seas will remain slight to moderate during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Isolated Showers, possible Thunderstorms Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Isolated Showers,

Isol. Thunderstorms Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Isolated Showers, possible Thunder HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 31°C / 88°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 26°C / 79°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 05:59 AM 05:59 AM 05:59 AM SUNSET 06:22 PM 06:21 PM 06:20 PM

