DATE ISSUED: Monday, July 26, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) July 27, 2021

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy, hazy, and breezy with brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F

Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 6:48 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:49 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East-northeasterly to easterly with a gentle to fresh breeze of 10 to 18 mph and higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:

A drier air mass has settled over the region, limiting shower activity through the next 24 or so hours. However, an approaching weak low-level trough may cause brief showers during the latter part of the forecast period. Varying concentrations of Saharan dust will continue to affect the local area. Persons with allergies/respiratory illnesses should take the necessary precautions.

Moderate seas are expected through the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1183