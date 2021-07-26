PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Monday, July 26, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) July 27, 2021 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy, hazy, and breezy with brief showers possible. 

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F             
Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:48 P.M.                 
Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:49 A.M.  

SatSingle vis 

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East-northeasterly to easterly with a gentle to fresh breeze of 10 to 18 mph and higher gusts possible. 

  

SYNOPSIS:    

A drier air mass has settled over the region, limiting shower activity through the next 24 or so hours. However, an approaching weak low-level trough may cause brief showers during the latter part of the forecast period. Varying concentrations of Saharan dust will continue to affect the local area. Persons with allergies/respiratory illnesses should take the necessary precautions.  

Moderate seas are expected through the next few days. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate                
WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet  

   

SPECIAL FEATURES:  None. 

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy with brief showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Connor 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1183

