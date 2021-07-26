DATE ISSUED: Monday, July 26, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) July 27, 2021
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy, hazy, and breezy with brief showers possible.
Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F
Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F
Sunset Today: 6:48 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:49 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East-northeasterly to easterly with a gentle to fresh breeze of 10 to 18 mph and higher gusts possible.
SYNOPSIS:
A drier air mass has settled over the region, limiting shower activity through the next 24 or so hours. However, an approaching weak low-level trough may cause brief showers during the latter part of the forecast period. Varying concentrations of Saharan dust will continue to affect the local area. Persons with allergies/respiratory illnesses should take the necessary precautions.
Moderate seas are expected through the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate
WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURES: None.
OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy with brief showers possible.
FORECASTER: Connor
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1183
View comments
Hide comments