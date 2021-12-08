DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, December 08, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) December 09, 2021

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy, and breezy with brief passing showers possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 5:36 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:32 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Northeasterly to east northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 09 to 16 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Brisk winds pushing patches of low-level clouds across the island will account for passing showers.

Sea conditions will remain above normal, particularly along the northern and eastern shores due to the brisk wind flow. Consequently, small craft operators and sea bathers should continue to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy with occasional brief showers.

FORECASTER: Pierre.

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Brief Showers poss. Fair/Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Brief Showers poss. Fair/Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Brief Showers poss. HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 31°C / 88°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 26°C / 79°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:31 AM 06:32 AM 06:33 AM SUNSET 05:36 PM 05:37 PM 05:37 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1295