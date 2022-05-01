Scooter rider hit by car driver under the influence of alcohol | THE DAILY HERALD

Emergency responders tend to the scooter accident victim on Friday evening. (photo contributed).

MARIGOT—A scooter rider was hit by a car at around 7:30pm on Friday evening, April 29, in French Quarter, sustaining a fractured leg and suspected pelvic injury in the road accident. Emergency services and the Gendarmerie were on the scene. The accident occurred near the gas station on the RN7 in French Quarter. The victim was transported to hospital following initial treatment from paramedics.

According to the Gendarmerie the car driver tested positive for alcohol consumption in excess of the legal limit and was taken into custody. An investigation into the accident has been opened. It was also noted that victim’s scooter disappeared after the accident.

