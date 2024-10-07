Section of Jackal Road closed for repair work | THE DAILY HERALD

A graphic explaining the detour via Puma Road.

CAY HILL–A section of Jackal Road in Cay Hill, which runs next to St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC), will be closed for urgent repairs from 8:00am today, Monday, until Friday afternoon, the Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure VROMI has announced.

Only construction workers will be allowed through the site during this time, but people can still access the hospital’s emergency room and the fire station via a detour on Puma Road.

The repairs will be done by Washington Construction Company.

Alternative parking for the duration of the work will be available at Hillside Christian School – Asha Stevens Campus, and Raoul Illidge Sports Complex.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/section-of-jackal-road-closed-for-repair-work