Shooting in Maho Village: five victims hospitalized, one in critical condition | THE DAILY HERALD

The van that was used by the victims was towed by police for investigation.

MAHO—In the early hours of Sunday morning, Maho Village became the scene of a violent incident as dozens of shots were fired, resulting in five people being injured. According to the St. Maarten Police Force (KPSM), the victims were accompanied by off-duty police officers when they were targeted.

Following the shooting, a black van transported the five victims toward Princess Juliana International Airport. Ambulances met the van at the airport parking lot to provide medical aid to the injured: four men and one woman. All five were then taken to the St. Maarten Medical Center.

Among the victims is a visiting artist who remains in critical condition. The other four victims, comprising one woman and three men, are in serious but stable condition. The group, including the artist and his entourage, had hired off-duty police officers for security during their visit to the island. The shooting occurred around 4:10 am, shortly after they had concluded a concert at a local night spot.

As part of the investigation, the van used by the victims has been towed by police for examination. KPSM has launched a comprehensive investigation into the shooting. Additionally, the Internal Affairs Department is scrutinizing the involvement of police and Immigration officers who were present at the scene. These officers were reportedly hired privately and were not on official duty.

To ensure an impartial inquiry, the National Detectives (Landsrecherche) are conducting a separate investigation into the matter.

KPSM emphasizes the seriousness of the situation and has pledged full cooperation with the ongoing investigations. For the integrity of these investigations, no further details are being released at this time.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward. Public cooperation is essential to maintaining the safety and security of the community. Anyone with information is urged to call +1721-5422233 or 9300.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/shooting-in-maho-village-five-victims-hospitalized-one-in-critical-condition