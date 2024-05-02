St. Maarten Rotary receives gold award in Grand Cayman | THE DAILY HERALD

Jeffrey ‘Dr. Soc’ Sochrin (right) accepted the gold award for Rotary Club St. Maarten.





PHILIPSBURG–On Thursday, the Rotary Club of St. Maarten proudly accepted the Gold Award for its outstanding service to the community of St. Maarten at the Rotary District 7020 Conference themed "Create Hope in the World."

The prestigious accolade was bestowed upon the Club by Rotary District 7020 Governor, David Kirkaldy, during a ceremony held at Grand Cayman Marriott. Accepting the award on behalf of the Club was its President, Jeffrey ‘Dr. Soc’ Sochrin.

"The Rotary Club of St. Maarten has been dedicated to serving our local community for over 52 years,” Sochrin said. “We are committed to continuing this tradition of service for many more years to come, simply by striving to do good in the world.”

On behalf of Rotary Club St. Maarten, Sochrin extended heartfelt gratitude to the District Governor for recognizing the club’s efforts. “We thank all our members and sponsors for their contributions that made this award possible," President Sochrin said.

For further details about the Rotary Club of St. Maarten, contact the Rotary Club of St. Maarten Press Officer via email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

or visit the website www.rotarysxm.com.

