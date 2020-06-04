Statia establishes project team for October 21 local election | THE DAILY HERALD

EUSTATIUS–The public entity St. Eustatius held a kick-off meeting on Monday, June 1, with the project team responsible for organising the Island Council election scheduled for October 21.

The law to restore democracy in St. Eustatius was on the agenda of the Second Chamber of the Dutch Parliament for Wednesday, June 3, and is expected to be accepted by the Parliament’s First Chamber in The Hague by mid-July. Holding an Island Council election in October 2020 is part of that bill.

Although it was uncertain at times whether the election would take place as scheduled, the Civil Registry (Census Office) had already started preparations.

The election project team comprises colleagues of the Civil Registry, the Department of Internal Affairs and the Government Information Service (GIS).

With the gradual reopening of Statia under way, the election is scheduled to take place on October 21, unless a new outbreak of the coronavirus COVID-19 disrupts the proceedings.

The project team is tasked with the logistics of the election, informing the public and running an awareness and education programme for political parties and interested persons.

In organising the election, the public entity is working closely with the Dutch Association of Municipalities VNG, the Ministry of Home Affairs and Kingdom Relations BZK and the National Department Caribbean Netherlands RCN.

After the law is passed and published, the final date for political parties to register for this election will be set for July 27. The election bulletin for political parties is expected to be distributed next week.

The last time a local election was held in Statia was in 2015. After the upcoming Island Council election, Statia is scheduled to return to the regular four-year election cycle, with the next Island Council elections in the Caribbean Netherlands to be held simultaneously in Bonaire, Saba and Statia in 2023.

