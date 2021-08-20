Tropical Weather Outlook | THE DAILY HERALD

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 AM EDT Fri Aug 20 2021

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on recently upgraded Hurricane Grace, located over the Bay of Campeche, and on Tropical Storm Henri, located a few hundred miles south-southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina.

A tropical wave located over the eastern Atlantic several hundred miles to the southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing a broad area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. This wave is expected to interact with another wave emerging off the African coast over the next day or two. Afterwards, environmental conditions appear marginally favorable for some slow development by the beginning of next week as this system moves gradually to the northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.

Forecaster Cangialosi

