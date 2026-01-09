Two arrested in drug bust following community tips | THE DAILY HERALD

During a search of the Welfare Road apartment, police discovered a significant quantity of narcotics and cash.

PHILIPSBURG–St. Maarten Police Force KPSM arrested two male suspects on Wednesday, following a coordinated narcotics operation at an apartment on Welfare Road in Cole Bay.

The operation was launched after police received multiple reports from community members alleging that narcotics were being sold from the residence and that the occupants were possibly in possession of firearms. Based on this information, KPSM developed a coordinated plan involving several departments to address the situation in line with St. Maarten’s narcotics and firearms legislation.

When officers arrived at the location, they attempted to gain entry to the apartment. The occupants refused to open the door and tried to flee through the rear of the residence. Officers then breached the main entrance and entered the premises.

During a search of the apartment, police discovered a significant quantity of narcotics and cash. No firearms were found. Forensic and detective personnel were called to the scene to process the evidence and continue the investigation. The narcotics and cash were seized.

Both suspects were arrested and transported to the police station, where they remain in custody pending further investigation.

KPSM stated that it will continue to carry out operations of this nature when credible information is received and encourages residents to report suspicious activity. Information can be shared by calling 911 or 1-721-542-2222, emailing This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

, or contacting the anonymous tip line at 9300.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/two-arrested-in-drug-bust-following-community-tips