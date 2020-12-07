Unions demand meeting with Minister of Labour | THE DAILY HERALD

Labour unions and members stood outside of the government building on Monday.

PHILIPSBURG–Labour unions and their members converged outside the Government Building in a silent protest demanding justice and attention to their ongoing labour issues on Monday, December 7.

Presidents of the labour unions Theophilus Thompson of the Workers Institute for Organised Labour (WIFOL) and Claire Elshot of the Windward Islands Chamber of Labour Unions (WICLU) stood in solidarity with their members Monday afternoon.

A small group of workers from Porto Cupecoy, Mullet Bay Towers and Great Bay Beach Hotel stood outside the government building holding placards stating, “Justice for the workers” and “We need our full salary before year end”.

The Daily Herald spoke briefly with a worker from Porto Cupecoy present at the protest, who was recently let go from his job as a maintenance worker at the condominium.

Last Thursday, the worker sat in a press conference with St. Maarten Anti-Poverty Platform where he disclosed many of the unfair and questionable treatment dished out by management of Porto Cupecoy since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He stated that the day after this press conference took place, he was let go from his duties. His permanent status at Porto Cupecoy was carelessly disregarded. He believes his dismissal was linked to his presence and statements made at the press conference.

He, however, stood by his words against the unjust treatment by management of Porto Cupecoy to its workers, and further stated that the company has been continuously finding ways to slowly let go its maintenance staff.

Earlier in the day, Thompson delivered a letter to the Labour Mediator in an effort to initiate a meeting with Porto Cupecoy. According to Thompson, they were informed that the mediator had a long list to tackle. This left the unions unsatisfied as they sought immediate action and attention for the issues of the workers.

The unions then decided to take another route and instead formally requested a meeting with the Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labour VSA Richard Panneflek to bring this to his direct attention.

The group patiently waited for a response and chance to meet with the minister. This was granted for the group, and they were able to do so at 3:00pm. This meeting lasted well into the evening hours.

This newspaper understands that the unions were able to share their grievances with the minister, and were able to provide information and updates on the current labour issues workers have been facing within the three organisations.

The minister was briefed on the reduced salaries and unlawful dismissal of workers at Porto Cupecoy, the unpaid salaries of workers of Great Bat Beach Hotel and the non-payment of salaries for workers at Mullet Bay Towers.

According to the union representatives, these issues have the attention of the minister, and will be followed up by the Ministry of VSA.

