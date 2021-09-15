USM’s adult literacy class off to great start | THE DAILY HERALD

The ALP-USM students during one of the classes.

POND ISLAND–University of St. Martin’s (USM’s) Adult Literacy Programme (ALP) is off to a great start.

The programme started on August 16 at USM’s campus with 21 individuals in two classes. Each class is held three times a week for two hours and will run for 18 weeks.

ALP at USM was made possible by funding through Resources for Community Resilience R4CR, a programme funded by the World Bank Trust Fund for St. Maarten geared towards providing finances for projects that support community initiatives, economic recovery and government.

Through this grant, USM now offers the ALP to persons within the community. This programme was piloted during USM’s partnership with St. Maarten Training Foundation (SMTF), where adults who previously could not write or read were given instruction in the necessary skills.

“There are many adults in our society, who are literacy challenged. They are functioning with the help of family and friends, but are essentially vulnerable and run the risk of being taken advantage of. Through this programme USM is serving their needs by making them self-sufficient and functioning members of our community,” said USM.

“Acquiring literacy skills as an adult is not easy and learning how to read can seem overwhelming at times, even to the most motivated learners, but we at USM are committed to helping these adults with this issue.”

USM said participants in the programme are dedicated to improving themselves through this course and are very grateful to R4CR for making this possible. “They are enjoying the classes and especially appreciate the use of computers, which enables them to practise their reading and writing skills as well as develop basic computer skills through using the software designed especially for persons with their disabilities,” said USM.

The Adult Literacy Programme is offered under the leadership of USM’s “English as a Second Language” (ESL) coordinator Corinne Lejuez.

Although registration is now closed for these classes, interested persons, or someone who knows someone who cannot read or write or has issues with both can email

or

or call USM directly at tel. (721)542-5249 for more information on the continuation of the programme in February 2022.

The current classes will end December 17.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/usm-s-adult-literacy-class-off-to-great-start