Vaccination Pop- up Saturday | THE DAILY HERALD

PHLIPSBURG–The Vaccination Management Team of St. Maarten is inviting all residents who have not yet received their first and second COVID-19 vaccination as well as those who would like to receive the booster shot to come out this Saturday, December 4th from 9am to 3pm.

The Pop- up will be held at Collective Prevention Services (CPS) in the Vineyard building office park. All persons are encouraged to come out and take advantage of this opportunity.

“Don’t forget to walk with your vaccination card so that the booster shot information can be applied. A valid form of Identification, ID is also required. Persons 18 years and older can get their Booster shot providing you already received series 1 and 2,” stated a release.

People can call 914 for more information.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/vaccination-pop-up-saturday