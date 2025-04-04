Walter Nisbeth Road closed nightly for asphalt resurfacing | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–The ongoing Asphalt Resurfacing Project 2023-2024 has moved to Walter Nisbeth Road in Philipsburg, requiring nightly road closures for the next two weeks. The project began on April 2 with the removal of the old asphalt surface to prepare for a new layer.

As of Thursday, April 3, Walter Nisbeth Road will be closed from 8:00pm to 4:00am between the Percy Labega Street and Tamarind Steeg intersections. The closures will ensure the safety of workers and the public during the resurfacing process.

Motorists travelling eastbound towards Point Blanche, the Boardwalk, or the Emancipation Monument from Bush Road should continue left onto Cannegieter Street instead of turning right onto Walter Nisbeth Road. They should follow Cannegieter Street through Philipsburg, where they can either rejoin Walter Nisbeth Road after the Tamarind Steeg intersection or continue towards the Emancipation Monument.

For those travelling westbound towards Bush Road or Simpson Bay from the Emancipation Monument roundabout or central Philipsburg, it is advised to use Cannegieter Street. Motorists should continue along Cannegieter Street until they reach the intersection near the old Van Dorp/GEBE, where they can proceed towards Bush Road.

The resurfacing project is part of ongoing efforts to improve Sint Maarten’s road infrastructure, with Walter Nisbeth Road being a crucial route for daily commutes and local businesses. The public’s patience and cooperation are appreciated.

For more information, contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

or call 542-4292 ext. 2390.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/walter-nisbeth-road-closed-nightly-for-asphalt-resurfacing