Yet-to-be-identified pedestrian killed on Sucker Garden Road | THE DAILY HERALD

The location of the fatal accident on Sucker Garden Road.

PHILIPSBURG–A fairly young man – police estimate his age between thirty and forty years old – was found dead by the side of Sucker Garden Road on Sunday morning. Police determined he is the victim of a hit and run. A request goes out to the community to help identify the 1.80-metre-tall man who was wearing sports attire.

The somewhat burly and bearded man was walking in the vicinity of the intersection of Arch Road and Sucker Garden Road on Sunday morning, around 5:00. He was wearing a neon green vest over his black sportswear, which would have made him readily visible for oncoming traffic.

However, police investigation quickly determined that the driver of a dark grey car struck the man and did not stop to check on him. Instead, he drove on, police stated.

Shortly afterwards, detectives of St. Maarten Police Force KPSM found the car abandoned in the area of Upper Princes’ Quarter. Investigation by the Traffic Department of KPSM revealed who the driver of the car was. Detectives determined his whereabouts and arrested the man in the afternoon. The suspect was taken to the police station where he was detained pending further investigation.

On Sunday evening, around 7:00, police had not yet been able to establish who the victim is. A press release was sent out requesting the help of the community in identifying the man.

The 30- to 40-year-old victim is about 1.80 metres tall and has light brown skin and braided hair with a full beard. He was dressed in mainly black sports attire: black shirt, black and red sports pants and black shoes. He was wearing a neon vest.

KPSM urges persons who may know who the victim is, or have seen the man walking early Sunday morning, to contact the Police Traffic Department and assist with information to better aid the investigation.

or by telephone number 542-2222 ext. 241/239. KPSM reminds the community of its WhatsApp Feature: “See Something, Share Something” on its website:

www.policesxm.sx.

The Police Force extends condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/yet-to-be-identified-pedestrian-killed-on-sucker-garden-road