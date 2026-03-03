SXM DOET extends 2026 project registration deadline | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The SXM DOET Project Management team has officially extended the deadline for project registration to Friday, March 6, 2026, giving organizations additional time to come on board for this year’s 12th edition.

The extension is intended to accommodate organizations that may have been uncertain about registering or needed additional time to finalize their project plans. After hosting more than 90 projects last year and with roughly 60 registered projects already on board for this year, the team is setting its sights on reaching 100 projects for the 2026 edition and hopes that this extension will motivate more NGOs to register.

SXM DOET will take place on May 15 and 16, 2026, under the theme “From Jump Up to Step Up for a Brighter St. Maarten.”

“This extension is an opportunity,” the team emphasized. “If your organization was considering participating but had not yet completed the registration process, this is your moment to step forward. The success and impact of SXM DOET depend on the projects submitted by our community organizations.”

Participating organizations may request between USD 500 and USD 650 in project funding, in addition to receiving the support of volunteers who will assist in executing their initiatives during the two-day volunteer event.

SXM DOET provides a platform for foundations, schools, sports clubs, community councils, senior homes, youth organizations, and other non-profit entities to complete facility upgrades and beautification projects, launch social and community-based initiatives, and engage residents in meaningful volunteerism while strengthening community spirit across St. Maarten.

The project management team is encouraging organization leaders not to delay further. The extended March 6, 2026 deadline is final, and all project registrations and financial applications must be submitted by that date.

Volunteer registration will open toward the end of March. Once registration officially opens, the public will be informed through media and online platforms. Early responses from the community already show growing enthusiasm to take part.

Organizations interested in registering a project can do so atwww.sxmdoet.com. For more information, organizations may contact the SXM DOET team atinfo.sxmdoet@gmail.comor via WhatsApp at +1 721 587 7508.

Let’s work together to move from Jump Up to Step Up and ensure SXM DOET 2026 delivers the impact our community deserves.

