CPS: Prevent mosquito breeding sites due to recent rainfall events. Prevention is the Cure | 721 NEWS

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – The Collective Preventive Services (CPS), a government department under the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour, is calling on the community to check their yards and businesses in search of potential mosquito breeding sites due to the recent rainfall events – standing water.

Breeding sites include anywhere that water can settle. This includes tin cans, old tires, empty paint cans, buckets, old saucers, flowerpots, cemetery urns/vase, old pet dishes, unused plastic swimming pools or other containers that collect and hold water.

In addition, owners of boats whether at home or in boatyards for repair, need to make sure that they are properly covered; tire repair shops and garages also need to take preventive measures to get rid of old tires and vehicles, as these can collect rainwater and become a breeding ground for mosquitoes’. The same applies to contractors and owners of properties being repaired.

Every household and business must do its part to eliminate Aedes Aegypti mosquito breeding sites and keep the country mosquito-free.

Once again it is very important to check around your yard and your business to make sure there is no standing water after rain. Install mosquito screens in windows and doors and store rainwater in well-covered tanks.

The public is also advised to wear light-colored, loose fitting clothing during outdoor activities, as mosquitoes are attracted to dark colors. When practical, wear long-sleeves and pants when going outdoors i.o. to decrease the risk of being bitten by mosquitoes.

To report mosquito breeding sites or to request information about eliminating mosquito breeding sites, contact the Coordinator of the Vector Program by sending an email to: vector.control@sintmaartengov.org or call 542-1570, 542-1122 or call the hotline: 520-2874.

Keep Sint Maarten mosquito-free. Prevention is the Cure.

