D-Boat drifts away in Simpson Bay due to bad weather | 721 NEWS

SIMPSON BAY, Sint Maarten (CG) — Last Sunday it was reported to JRCC by the police dispatch center that a vessel was approaching dangerously close to an apartment in Beacon Hill. The boat later was confirmed to be DBoat that went a-drift due to strong winds and rough seas in the Simpson Bay area.

The vessel drifted away from its mooring in Simpson Bay and came to stop aground perched the rocks in Simpson Bay in front of an apartment complex. Unfortunately the towing operation of the vessel could not be executed due to the continuing bad weather with lots of rain.

The Coast Guard is in close contact with the shipping authority who continues to monitor the area near the location where the boat lay aground in order to ensure that changing circumstances can be identified. At the moment DBoat does not present any danger to marine traffic or the environment.

The owners are currently in the process of removing boat. A towing company will be executing as soon as the weather calms down.

Source: 721 News https://www.721news.com/top-story/d-boat-drifts-away-in-simpson-bay-due-to-bad-weather/