DCOMM and Cable TV to bring Live Election Coverage on Election Day | 721 NEWS

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – During the Parliamentary Elections 2020 on Thursday, January 9th, the Department of Communication (DCOMM) in collaboration with Cable TV will be bringing hourly updates from the different polling stations throughout the day on Channel 115 and also via radio and the world wide web.

The hourly updates will be distributed to all media houses on Sint Maarten.

Tune in to SXMGOV Radio Station 107.9 FM and the other radio stations on the island for election 2020 coverage.

Live coverage will also be available via the Government of Sint Maarten’s Website: sintmaartengov.org/election2020 and Facebook Page: Facebook.com/SXMGOV

The Department of Communication will air live footage of results coming in from the different polling stations, interviews with political analysts, television specials and public service announcements throughout election day.

DCOMM will also mix the live coverage of results with other footage of the polling stations throughout the day.

The hourly updates will begin at 9 am until 7:45pm in the evening with host Roylyka Roache. From 8:00pm Election Watch Night will be hosted by Charity Dunker of DCOMM and Rolando Tobias.

The results of each voting station will be announced as they come in.

At the end of all results, the Central Voting Bureau Head Jason Rogers and his team will say a few closing words.

The Department of Communication will keep the general public informed at all times during the Parliamentary Elections Broadcast 2020.

