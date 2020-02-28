Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard intercepts carrier with record kilos of cocaine | 721 NEWS

The Coast Guard has been monitoring the ship Aressa for some time with its sensor systems.

After coordination with the Aruban Public Prosecutor and international chain partners the ship, which was en route from Venezuela to Greece, was intercepted by the Coast Guard near the island of Aruba.

The interception was carried out last Tuesday by a Metal Shark team of the Coast Guard substation in Aruba. After detection of the vessel on the radar system of the Coast Guard and the Coast Guard helicopter AW-139.

The Aressa has been directed to Oranjestad by the Metal Shark team, where the Coast Guard team together with the Aruba Police Force and the Marines of the 32nd Defense raiding squadron thoroughly searched the bulk carrier.

A large amount of cocaine was found on board.

The 11 crew members with the Montenegrin nationality were all arrested.

Source: 721 News https://www.721news.com/top-story/dutch-caribbean-coast-guard-intercepts-carrier-with-record-kilos-of-cocaine/