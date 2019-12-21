Female cruise ship passenger pays a fine after been busted with cocaine | 721 NEWS

The Public Prosecutor agrees not to prosecute her but instead let her pay a undisclosed amount as a fine.

POINT BLANCHE, Sint Maarten — On Wednesday, December 18th 2019, during the afternoon hours, the Customs team at the Sint Maarten harbor was contacted by the security of the cruise ship “Harmony of the Seas” in connection with a undisclosed quantity of cocaïne found on one of their passengers.

Upon arrival of the officers they interviewed the female passenger in question, an American citizen with the initials T.J.C.

The suspect declared that she received the contraband from a passenger on another cruise ship “Sky Princess” that was also visiting our island that very day.

The Public Prosecutor was informed of the finding, whom in light of the quantity of contraband decided to give the passenger a fine and let her continue her journey. The contraband was confiscated.

Counting this case the Customs department has both exceeded her initial target busts for the year 2019 and also exceeded all previous busts on record.

This all was only possible due to the highly motivated and proactive officers, with the continued support and attention by the current, innovative and dynamic management, whom go over and beyond the call of duty to effectively protect our borders.

Source: 721 News https://www.721news.com/top-story/female-cruise-ship-passenger-pays-a-fine-after-been-busted-with-cocaine/