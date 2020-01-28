Heyliger-Marten; "Big Supermarkets should be customer friendly, not just profit-driven | 721 NEWS

721news

Local News Heyliger-Marten; "Big Supermarkets should be customer friendly, not just profit-driven

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The road to recovery for St. Maarten is long, but many solutions are within reach according to MP Elect Grisha Heyliger-Marten. In keeping with the need to improve our citizens standard of living Heyliger-Marten said on Sunday that “big businesses, especially supermarkets such as Carrefour, Cost U Less and PRIME, can generate increased economic activity for themselves while enhancing their service to customers, especially senior citizens and physically challenged.”

“Think about the elderly man with a disability that lives in St. Peters, or the elderly lady in Dutch Quarter, Sucker Garden or Middle Region who has to do most things for themselves. What would it cost these Supermarkets versus the mutual benefit of offering the added value service to our senior citizens?” questioned MP Elect Heyliger-Marten.

She says there should be an island-wide effort led by big businesses, especially the supermarkets, and health service providers, to create incentives for Senior Citizens, thereby making their lives easier. “Having a Seniors Wednesday discount or creating a Senior Citizens Shopping Card are simple things that can be done to help ease the burden of our Senior Citizens and this will increase revenue generation for the businesses,” said Heyliger-Marten.

“Today we see fruits and vegetables being sold at reasonable prices by local foundations, while we lament the constant increase in the cost of goods at the larger supermarkets,” said Heyliger-Marten.

More must be done by the operators of these larger Supermarkets who have been around “forever” under one name or another, yet in 2020 they still do not have a Senior Citizens Program.

“Economic challenges or not, I refuse to believe there is no benefit to Carrefour and others providing a shuttle service for the Senior Citizens of St. Maarten who patronize their establishments. Having stores with motorized carts will be a cost but also has a benefit for our Seniors and the physically challenged the establishments that implement their use. These are things that will go a long way to showing appreciation to the people of St. Maarten for their years of support.

Today many businesses around the world have recognized the limitations of the Senior Citizens in their countries and have resorted to offering home delivery service to maintain their customer base. Additional incentives and benefits for Senior Citizens also include special discounts for essential items they use routinely.

With this customer-friendly approach businesses have seen marked improvements in their sales while other companies who refuse to keep up with the changing times have been looked at as elitist companies who would rather not have Senior Citizens walk through their isles.

Source: 721 News https://www.721news.com/top-story/heyliger-marten-big-supermarkets-should-be-customer-friendly-not-just-profit-driven/