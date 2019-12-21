Kenepa Garden Estate completes infrastructural milestones, to hold open house December 30th | 721 NEWS

721news

Kenepa Garden Estate completes infrastructural milestones, to hold open house December 30th

Kenepa Garden Estate comprises 29 lots located behind Emilio Wilson Historical and Cultural Park just off of L.B. Scott Road and adjacent to St. John’s Estate.

An open-house will be held at the estate on Monday, December 30, from 1:00pm to 4:00pm. Caribbean living is all about being neighbourly. A special invitation to the open house is extended by management of M&M Development NV to residents of St. John Estate.

Developer Henri Brookson said, “Every effort was made to ensure future owners are able to access infrastructural needs with ease. We want to encourage young people to invest in their future and at Kenepa Garden Estate. We want to make sure that homeownership is accessible and uncomplicated.”

Kenepa Garden Estate is accessed by a newly-constructed high-quality and durable 20-centimetres-thick concrete road with drainage, curbs, sidewalks and streetlights.

Starting price for the residential-only lots is US $136,000. The smallest of the 29 lots is 827 square meters. The lots offer significant land for the inclusion of kitchen or ornamental gardens. “We chose for big lots because we want people to live spaciously. It is an ideal area for family with children.”

Brookson said far too often people opt to spend their hard-earned money on non-tangible things. “Owning your own home is investing in yourself,” he said.

One of the goals of this project is to bring owners closer to the land. Kenepa Garden Estate has “extremely fertile land and most lots are flat or very gently sloped allowing for immediate construction without additional cost.

The hillside lots have views over the Cul de Sac valley; from certain lots one can see Philipsburg and Port St. Maarten. “Kenepa Garden Estate is a peaceful area, away from noise. It is a place where you can relax and reenergize yourself after a hard day’s work,” Brookson said.

The developer plans to construct the walls of each lot running along the entrance road. The natural stone wall will have a height of 1.80 metres and a width of 20 centimetres and a reinforced steel footing. The wall will be constructed one metre inside of each lot and this space can be used to add more greenery to the landscape.

M&M Development N.V. has designed a model house to inspire potential residents. Its design mirrors Caribbean-styled homes and can be adjusted to the specific needs of buyers.

All potential buyers and those dreaming of owning their own home are invited to the open-house on Monday, December 30, in order to see the development and to enjoy a glass of Big Pappa’s lime punch, a traditional beverage that will be served together with snacks.

Source: 721 News https://www.721news.com/local-news/kenepa-garden-estate-completes-infrastructural-milestones-to-hold-open-house-december-30th/