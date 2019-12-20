Laville says the Living Wage law amendment will pass unanimously in Parliament | 721 NEWS

Philipsburg — Candidate on the United Sint Maarten Party List (USP), Romain Laville, applauds the cries of all politicians to establish a Living Wage on Sint Maarten. Laville is convinced that at this rate his Living Wage law amendment will pass unanimously in Parliament.

“Almost every candidate has jumped on the bandwagon since the Living Wage law amendment was submitted to the Ministers in charged of the Minimum Wage ordinance and the execution of price control. I think persons thought we were simply making reference to something that is popular. It is only after the legislation had been submitted that they realized that unlike others, we have no problem going in our pockets before being elected, to provide legislation that will bring relief to the people of Sint Maarten.” stated Laville.

Laville continued, “we have since heard candidates refer to a “Living Wage”, “Increased Minimum Wage”, “Livable Wage”, “Livable Minimum Wage”, just to name a few. Others are even going further and are making reference to increases of specific amounts without providing any explanation to the people or the Business community as to how this can be realized. Then there are those who have been in government for two and three decades talking about a need to increase the Minimum Wage on Sint Maarten while their party has controlled the Ministry of Health Social Development and Labour since 10/10/10.”

Laville who on December 2nd met with Minister Arrindell-Doncher, submitted a draft amendment to the Minimum Wage ordinance. Laville explained that the purpose of the Living Wage legislation is to once and for all force Government to carry out their legal responsibilities, in doing so eradicate poverty on Sint Maarten.

“The law amendment, once passed, will obligate Government to control prices and properly execute established legislation such as the Rent Ordinance and Price Ordinance, to name a few. In addition to price control, this amendment will give a financial boost to the entire business community as one small group of businesses will no longer be controlling the purchasing power of our society, thus enabling all other businesses on Sint Maarten to prosper as well. The amendment guarantees that every working person, who is currently earning a Minimum wage, will together with his or her household be able to live above the poverty line. Moreover, the legislation will create a legal basis for periodic poverty line studies and ensure that the purchasing power of every single individual on Sint Maarten increases.”

