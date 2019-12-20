Minister Doran hosts Justice event for workers, past and present. | 721 NEWS

Search

I do not have enough words to thank all those of this Ministry who tirelessly commit to this cause.

Thanks to all those who are part of this family, both past and present, with a special welcome to our retirees today.

Without your dedication to safeguarding the essence of our gem in the Caribbean, we would not all be benefit from its resilience today.

Our retirees have given so many of their years in service, in order to build up this Justice Chain.

I want to let you know how welcome you are, and that those of us still serving today, deem it a great privilege to be standing here among you this afternoon.

You have paved the way, and for that we are eternally grateful. Your contribution should and will never be forgotten.

I wish to encourage those of you serving today, to seek out those before you, in order to obtain advice based on their long experience as I am convinced that you will be able to put this to good use during the execution of your tasks on a daily basis.

I pray that all of your homes are blessed with God’s favor, and that He will protect all our men and women as they continue to provide safety to our citizens and visitors especially during this season.

Sint Maarten has endured much these past years and I firmly believe that while many are still recovering from the aftermath of Irma, as a people, we are truly strong.

As the year reaches a close, and the New Year is soon upon us, we look to Goals that we have set, taking stock of the achievements made while making choices for the Goals ahead.

2020 will be a year of growth, and the Ministry of Justice will continue to endure and overcome all the obstacles that may come its way.

This afternoon most importantly, I urge all of you working in the Justice field, to be unified and work together to achieve the necessary solutions needed to get this Justice Ministry to where it should be; REMEMBER, “IT IS THE FINGERS IN UNITY, THAT MAKE THE HAND”

The ministry of Justice has been like the car of a mechanic or the cabinets of a carpenter left unfinished. This is often what happens to us as people when we continue to give all, without remembering to recharge.

2020 is before us.

Let us commit to providing the much-needed attention to the home from which we operate.

It is time to Heal and Grow, for the horizon ahead has new beginnings.

Let the 10th year of our country be the best;

For UNIFIED WE ARE and ACHIEVE WE MUST.

In closing I wish to once again thank the current and former staff members of the Ministry of Justice and I hope that this gathering can bring moments of joyful dialogue and great memories.”

Source: 721 News https://www.721news.com/local-news/minister-doran-hosts-justice-event-for-workers-past-and-present/