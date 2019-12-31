Minister Doran updates on payment to Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM)   | 721 NEWS

Search

Once this legislative route is complete this National Decree will be published and entered into-force.

This has been a road of many challenges, and I urge all employees and in particular those of the Justice Ministry to continue to exercise their rights and to seek justice as far as it pertains to their rights.

“There are many serious issues plaguing the Justice Ministry and I will be doing everything in my power to resolve them. You have my word that once it is brought to my attention, it will be investigated and whatever stone needs to be overturned to ensure that your right are not trampled on, will be overturned” the Minister ended by saying.

The Minister ended by thanking all stakeholders involved in making this a reality. He especially thanks Minister of Finance Irion and the entire finance Ministry.

Source: 721 News https://www.721news.com/top-story/minister-doran-updates-on-payment-to-police-force-of-sint-maarten-kpsm/

