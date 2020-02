PHILIPSBURG, SInt Maarten — As St. Maarten continues to increase its precautions and preventive measures against the Novel Coronavirus, the ministry of Health, Labor and Social Affairs (VSA) has issued an immediate halt on all first time work permit applications for all nationals coming out of China until further notice.

Source: 721 News https://www.721news.com/local-news/minister-gordon-puts-a-halt-on-all-first-time-work-permit-applications-from-china/