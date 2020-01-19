721news MINISTER IRION ADDRESSES THE CONCERNS OF THE TEACHERS AND STAFF OF MARTIN LUTHER KING JR SCHOOL | 721 NEWS

DUTCH QUARTER, Sint Maarten — On Thursday, The Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport went to meet the teachers of the Martin Luther King Jr. school after they organized a sit-in. This protest was due to their concerns of possible mold in the classrooms. Minister Irion and his cabinet listened to the concerns of the teachers and began addressing the issues.

On Friday, The Minister brought dehumidifiers to the school and had it assessed. Apparently, the primary issue was caused by sewage affluence. The minister had the sewage pits pumped, the buildings sprayed to kill harmful bacteria and the lights fully restored in the classrooms.

The AC Company also returned on Friday to donate their services and service the rest of the air conditioners at the school seeing as they hadn’t been maintained since before Irma. All classrooms, the principal office and staff rooms were cleaned with non-toxic mold solutions to ensure that mold was no longer a concern.

All parents should be advised that school will continue as usual. Not all of the classrooms were affected, and the remainder of the students will take classes at the Dutch Quarter Community Center, located on the same property. The Minister met with the contractor for updates on the process of rebuilding and the projected timeline on the roof repair, works should commence the first week of February.

