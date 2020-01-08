721news Ms. Marcellina Loblack achieved her certification in Labour Mediation by the ILO | 721 NEWS

Great Bay, Sint Maarten — Ms. Marcellina Loblack by successfully completing the ILO training program in Conciliation/Mediation of Labour Disputes, has now achieved certification by the ILO in Labour Mediation.

Prior to this, Ms. Loblack participated in two ILO related trainings in the area of Labour Mediation namely “Negotiation Skills for the world of work” and “Building effective labour dispute prevention and resolution systems”, at the ILO Training Center in Turin, Italy.

The Labour Mediator is an official at the Policy Department of Labour within the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour. Ms. Loblack is however independent in performing her duties and reports directly to the Minister.

Based on Ms. Loblack’s training with the globally recognized international standards as set forth by the ILO, mechanisms have already been applied to further enhance the functioning of the Office of the Mediator which supports government in its efforts to improve the labour relations between employers and workers and to further promote industrial peace to ensure economic stability and growth.

The Minister recognizes the importance of Mediation in the area of collective labour disputes. The Minister, Pamela Gordon-Carty congratulates Ms. Loblack on her achievement and wishes the Office of the Mediator much success in the future endeavors to promote and ensure labour peace.

