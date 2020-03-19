OZR INSURED SECURED FOR HEALTH CARE SERVICES | 721 NEWS

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — In reference to the article published by The Daily Herald today, March 19, it should be known that health care services are accessible for government related employees via the OZR fund. As mentioned in the article, there is a backlog in payment towards the fund; however, this does not affect the access to health care.

SZV, together with the Government of Sint Maarten and local health care providers have been collaborating to secure that the mentioned insured continue to have access to health care.

Source: 721 News https://www.721news.com/top-story/ozr-insured-secured-for-health-care-services/