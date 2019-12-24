Philipsburg lights up for Christmas | 721 NEWS

~ Boardwalk Festival ushers in the Season ~

GREAT BAY – The country’s capital will come alive on Saturday night with the lighting of Front Street, Back Street, and the Boardwalk Boulevard in the spirit of Christmas. Adding to this festive display, the Boardwalk Christmas Festival is about to launch to further bring in the holiday season.

On the initiative by the Minister of TEATT Mellissa Arrindell-Doncher, town will shine bright to lift the spirits of visitors and residents alike. The Department of Culture, FunTopia, MixMaster Crew, and Port St. Maarten will come together to carry out the festival and usher in the traditional shopping season for this time of year.

The Boardwalk Christmas Festival will occur from the 23rd to the 31st of December and provide a space for vendors to display local foods, arts & crafts, Christmas pastries, and home liqueurs to name a few. This is statistically the ‘peak’ of the Holiday Season with four to five ships expected during the chosen dates, and seven on the 1st of January.

There will be three vending dates: December 23rd, 24th and 31st, where our culture will be on full display. These vendors and local entertainers will be placed strategically along the boardwalk, while free food-tasting will be provided to introduce visitors to our local Christmas goodies.

Our tourism market is more than just sea, sand, and sun – as many visitors (and residents alike) are seeking cultural activities more and more. New Year’s Eve will include performances by: Sweet Pan Entertainment, MixMaster Pauly, Betty V, Connis Vanterpool, and King Timo – as the headliner of the evening. Aiming to give an economical boost to Philipsburg, the hope of the Ministry of TEATT is to carry out this event annually while enhancing the attractive nature that we have all grown to love and enjoy.

