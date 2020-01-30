Registered Parties must submit 2019 register of donations before February 1, 2020 | 721 NEWS

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The Electoral Council would like to remind all registered political parties that in accordance with Article 37. Par. 1 of the National Ordinance on Registration and Finances of Political Parties, they are required to submit to the Electoral Council a chronological register of donations of all donations received throughout the year 2019, be it in cash, by check or in kind, before February 1st, 2020. Political parties who did not receive any donations in 2019 must also submit a signed register.

All registered political parties, including parties who did not participate in the 2020 parliamentarian elections are requested to complete their register of donations via an online database that the Electoral Council established for this purpose. All registered political parties have been sent an email message with login information and instructions on how to access the database in order to be able to complete the registration digitally.

Representatives of political parties, who did not receive the email message with instructions on how to access the database to complete their donation registration digitally, are requested to contact the Electoral Council by sending an email message to email-address: info@ecsxm.org.

The completed register will have to be printed, signed by the party representative and submitted to the Electoral Council no later than January 31st, 2020.

