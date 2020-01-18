Sheriff truck driver cause scooter rider to lose control and collides with his truck. | 721 NEWS

Video shows how the truck driver never stop to give the traffic behind of him the right away as he was turning in to a PRIVATE PROPERTY.

CUL de SAC, Sint Maarten (KPS) — The traffic department of Sint Maarten is presently investigating a traffic accident involving vehicle and scooter. The incident took place on Thursday midday January 16th about 12.00 pm on the Coralita road.

According to the report, the male victim was riding on a Yamaha X-max black scooter with number plate MF-13 on the Coralita road direction Betty’s Estate.

While overtaking a few cars on the Coralita road, the driver of the scooter rider lost control and collided with a vehicle with license-plate P-8431 who was indicating turning.

As a result of the collision the rider of the scooter suffered head injuries and contusions to his body. He was treated at the scene by the personnel of the ambulance and transported to the Sint Maarten Medical Center for further treatment. The rider at the time of the accident was not wearing a helmet.

The wearing of a helmet is to minimize the severity of head injuries in the event an accident occurs while operating these vehicles. The Sint Maarten Police Department is again urging all scooter or motorcycle rider and passenger to wear a helmet when operating these vehicles as required by law and for your own wellbeing.

