PHILIPSBURG, St. Maarten – St. Maarten has registers first confirmed Covid-19 case as of Tuesday morning.

The St. Maarten resident who tested positive had recently traveled to United Kingdom is in self-quarantine. The Ministry of Public Health as started it tracing protocol to see who else the resident has been in contact with.

Second test on same patient pending.

Source: 721 News https://www.721news.com/top-story/st-maarten-registered-first-confirmed-covid-19/