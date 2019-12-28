Victorious Living To Launch H.A.P.P.E. Life Pilot Program at St. Maarten Academy PSVE In Partnership with: Dutch Representative & Dr. John Beiter | 721 NEWS

To curb this growing trend, Dr. Erna Mae Francis Cotton has chosen to conduct a pilot project from January 13th to February 7th, 2020 with Dr. John Beiter, the creator of HAPPE Life in partnership with Thrive, which provides the digital interface. Victorious Living Foundation through Francis-Cotton and her husband, Roy Cotton, Jr. both therapists and youth specialists who positively impact thousands of lives, will provide group coaching sessions of Emotional Freedom Techniques to help optimize the students’ emotional, social and academic wellbeing.

The H-A-P-P-Ē Digital program supports the integration of the social, emotional and mental health of students. Mission I’m-Possible videos are central to the digital program. The video series will provide a H-A-P-P-Ē challenge each week for the students to complete; supporting the behaviours that lead to social, emotional and mental wellbeing.

Thrive takes pride in being an exceptionally secure platform with end to end SSL encryption with a complex authentication scheme. For the tech savvy, Thrive is also HIPAA compliant and its entire technical infrastructure is hosted within world-class, SOC 2 accredited data centres.

Dr. John Beiter has over 30 years of business experience in both the corporate and clinical/health care environments. He is a highly motivated and inspirational coach having earned advanced degrees in all functional areas he has worked. In an invited comment, Beiter stated:

“We are so excited for this opportunity to partner with our new friends in the Caribbean. This program was developed out of the love for wanting others to experience the impact that positivity, appreciation, gratitude and random acts of kindness will have in their daily lives. Even though we have targeted the students, everyone can benefit by completing the weekly challenges and getting as many others involved as well. Each new school day the students will have an opportunity to socially and emotionally engage with other classmates, while experiencing the effects of the Happiness Advantage on their productivity and success.” Consequently, parents, guardians and teachers also have the opportunity to participate in this happiness challenge.

In solidarity with the need for such an initiative, St. Maarten’s Dutch Representative Office through Dutch Representative Chris Johnson has provided partial financial support toward realizing this project. He stated: “The Dutch Representation Office is glad to support this initiative.”

The local initiator, Dr. Erna Mae Francis Cotton stated that the intent is to help Academy PSVE become a model school that others locally, regionally and internationally would want to emulate. She is grateful for the school’s principal Mrs. Lavern Nelson and her board’s willingness to allow St. Maarten Academy PSVE to participate in this pivotal project and look forward to other businesses and organizations contributing financially to realizing the full implementation of the project.

Francis Cotton is also grateful to the Dutch Representative for recognizing the importance of this project and for Dr. Beiter who is conducting his Happe School project internationally to partner with Victorious Living in bringing it to St. Maarten. To learn more about Victorious Living, visit www.victoriouslivingfoundation.com or call them at 1-721-524-8731.

Source: 721 News https://www.721news.com/local-news/victorious-living-to-launch-h-a-p-p-e-life-pilot-program-at-st-maarten-academy-psve-in-partnership-with-dutch-representative-dr-john-beiter/