Vocational campus hold its first ever skills competition | 721 NEWS

SOUTH REWARD, Sint Maarten — St. Maarten Academy P.S.VE conducted its first ever skills competition on January 10th, 2020 at the Vocational campus. The skills competition was in preparation for a regional skills competition for vocational schools to be held on St. Maarten on January 17th, 2020.

On January 10th, the forth form exam students engaged in the internal competition, whereby they were given a series of practical business administrative assignments to complete in teams, within a predetermined time frame. A total of 23 teams comprising examination students were established for the internal business skills competition, where they were exposed to curriculum content aligned with the end terms for administration and commerce sector program.

By participating in the competition, students completed assignments that were directly related to real world situation, and which enabled them to link their school work to real life situations. One student indicated that the event was enjoyable because of the opportunity to be challenged on another platform. Others indicated that the tasks were challenging.

The completed assignment, to be corrected by business teachers, will see the best team emerge as winners for the school, to compete against other vocational schools offering similar sector program on the island.

Consequently, the winners of regional competition will compete against other schools in the Netherlands on a national level in March 2020. Thereafter, the overall winner of that event will be able to take part in the Skills World competition in China.

The St. Maarten Academy P.S.V.E is pleased to be a part of this historic venture, as it aligns with our mission to empower and equip students with a foundation in academic, technical and life skills

Source: 721 News https://www.721news.com/local-news/vocational-campus-hold-its-first-ever-skills-competition/