WEATHER: Partly cloudy and windy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers. | 721 NEWS

DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, January 14, 2020 @ 06:00 LST (10:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday morning (06:00 LST) January 15, 2020

…A SMALL CRAFT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN THROUGH WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 15TH…

WEATHER:

Today through Wednesday morning: Partly cloudy and windy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 5:56 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:47 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

Today through Wednesday morning: East-northeast with a moderate to strong breeze of 16 to 25 mph and occasional higher gusts up to 40 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

The strong Atlantic high pressure system which is centered north of the local area, will maintain strong winds and rough seas across the region through the next few days. Weak instability and pockets of moisture at the lower level of the atmosphere will cause isolated showers during this forecast period.

Sea conditions will continue to be rough to very rough with waves up to 14 feet over the next few days. As a result, a small craft warning remains in effect. Sea bathers and small craft operators are advised to avoid open waters and persons with interests along the coast should exercise extreme caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Rough to Very Rough WAVES/SWELLS: 9 to 14 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday morning: Partly cloudy and breezy with brief isolated showers.

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY

Tuesday

Wednesday

Thursday

WEATHER

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Windy, Isolated Showers

Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Brief Isolated Showers

Partly Cloudy & Breezy

HIGH TEMP

29°C / 84°F

29°C / 84°F

29°C / 84°F

LOW TEMP

25°C / 77°F

25°C / 77°F

25°C / 77°F

SUNRISE

06:47 AM

06:47 AM

06:47 AM

SUNSET

05:56 PM

05:57 PM

05:57 PM

FORECASTER: Albert

The next weather forecast will be issued today at 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC).

