ANIMAL POUND: Capture of stray dogs from Monday, June 16 to Monday, July 1 | FAXINFO

The Collectivity of Saint-Martin informs the population of the upcoming capture of stray dogs on public roads by the territorial pound, from Monday June 16 to Monday June 1er July 2025.

Animal owners are requested to keep them attached and to monitor them, even after the capture phase.

As a reminder, your cat or dog must: be identified by electronic chip (icad).

In accordance with Territorial Decree No. 033-2014 regulating the conditions for keeping pets and their movement on public roads, it is prohibited to allow animals to wander within the territory of the Collectivité. To avoid any incidents, dogs must be kept on a leash and so-called dangerous dogs must be muzzled.

The Community of Saint-Martin invites dog owners to monitor their animals in compliance with the decree in force.

For further information, please contact the Ecological Transition Department at 05 90 87 50 04 or 06 90 88 69 29.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/fourriere-animale-capture-de-chiens-errants-du-lundi-16-juin-au-lundi-1er-juillet/